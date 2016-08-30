At the time, we didn’t think much of it – neither did we pay much heed to Ginny's horse, Luna's hare or Cho Chang's swan. But a scour of JK Rowling's Twitter feed suggests the author may have had special reason for equipping Hermione with an otter to fend off evil Dementors.

The author has also spoken in the past about how she identifies with the future Minister of Magic. "I have often said that Hermione is a bit like me when I was younger," she wrote on her website. "I think I was seen by other people as a right little know-it-all, but I hope that it is clear that underneath Hermione's swottiness there is a lot of insecurity and a great fear of failure (as shown by her Boggart in Prisoner of Azkaban)."

So, JK Rowling used her favourite animal as the patronus for the character she identifies with the most. Pretty neat, eh?