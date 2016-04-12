You probably haven't heard the name Spencer Wilding. You probably couldn't even pick him out in a crowd. But list off the TV shows and movies that the actor, martial artist and specialist creature performer has appeared in, and you realise this guy is serious business.

Harry Potter, Guardians of the Galaxy, Game of Thrones, Batman Begins, Doctor Who... If it's got monsters, it's probably got Wilding.

Now, according to Flickering Myth, Wilding has landed the biggest baddie of them all: Darth Vader.

Wilding has been reading lines while on set, says the report, although it's his body that the Rogue One filmmakers are after. At 6ft 7in, he is more than a match for original Vader David Prowse (who, at 80 years of age, is unlikely to return for the new film).

Who was Wilding in Doctor Who we hear you ask?

Well, he first played the Minotaur in series six episode The God Complex, before going on to play the Wooden King in 2011 Christmas special The Doctor, the Widow and the Wardrobe. He rounded of his Who trilogy as Ice Warrior Skaldak in series seven episode Cold War.

Just a heads-up, Welsh actor Wilding isn't expected to voice Vader. James Earl Jones has long been rumoured to be returning to voice the Star Wars villain, just like in the original films.

Oh, and this is what Wilding looks like in real life. Remember the name, remember the face who MIGHT be behind the mask this Christmas.

Rogue One: a Star Wars story will be released on 16th December