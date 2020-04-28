In addition, screenwriter Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner, Steven Spielberg, who came up with the original story for the film, and Cyndi Lauper who performed a song for the soundtrack, all participated in the call

The subject of a possible sequel to the film - more than 35 years after the original - was also discussed during the call, after Gad asked Spielberg if he thought that such a follow-up would be likely.

"We had a lot of conversation about it," Spielberg said. "Every couple of years we come up with an idea and it never holds water.

More like this

"The problem is the bar you all hold in this genre. I don’t think we’re able to come up with an idea that’s better than The Goonies we did in the 80s. Until we do, people are just going to watch it 100 times."

It seems like fans definitely enjoyed the event, with one Twitter user writing, "This is literally the BEST thing to come out of this quarantine" and another adding, "Haven't smiled this much in a while. Love to you all, you Goonies!"

And as if the chance to see the cast all together again wasn't enough, the call also raised funds for charity - with money donated to The Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.