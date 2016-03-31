Here's proof you weren't the only Harry Potter fan who couldn't pronounce Hermione
Lots of people got it totally wrong
Published: Thursday, 31 March 2016 at 8:11 am
Her-me-own? Her-my-own? Her-me-oh-nee? Or even Her-my-knee?
These are just some of the ways Harry Potter fans who first read The Philosopher's Stone thought Hermione's name might be pronounced. For lots of us, even Wingardium Leviosa was far easier to say than Hermione's name.
And in case you thought you were alone in getting it totally wrong, you definitely weren't. Over on Reddit, lots of fans have been revealing just how mistaken they were the first time around...
There was this way of saying it...
And there was this way...
Or was it like this?
This one might be our favourite...
This one's pretty good, too...
This one's a classic...
And they're not alone...
Sorry, H.
