Let's have a listen, shall we?

Anyway, Mackenzie Foy (unearthly vampire/human hybrid child Renesmee from Twlight) takes the lead in the film, with Keira Knightley, Morgan Freeman and ballerina Misty Copeland co-starring.

Mirren is tipped to play Mother Ginger in The Nutcracker and The Four Realms, which follows a young girl named Clara (Foy, not Jenna Coleman, but think of the crossover possibilities...) who receives a nutcracker doll from her godfather on Christmas Eve.

More like this

The film is pretty much sticking to the original tale, despite the elaborate name. Girl gets doll. Girl goes to check on doll at midnight and ends up in the middle of a fantastical war of mice and gingerbread men.

Advertisement

With Chocolat's Lasse Hallstrom behind the camera we're sure it'll be super sweet.