Harry Potter is the most popular film franchise of all time, according to an exclusive poll conducted by RadioTimes.com.

Advertisement

The eight-part fantasy film series, based on the novels of JK Rowling and starring a predominantly British cast, beat George Lucas’s much acclaimed Star Wars series to the top spot by just over one per cent of the vote.

With the James Bond films in third place and the Lord of the Rings trilogy, inspired by the writings of JRR Tolkien coming in fourth, the results represent a strong showing for British storytelling on the big screen.

The Carry On comedy series, which starred the likes of Sid James, Kenneth Williams and Barbara Windsor and spanned the 50s,60s and 70s also made it into the top ten.

Here's the full results:

More like this

1. Harry Potter (14%)

2. Star Wars (13%)

3. James Bond (9%)

4. Lord of the Rings (8%)

5. The Godfather (6%)

6. Toy Story (5%)

7. Back to the future (4%)

8. Bourne (4%)

9. Carry Ons (4%)

10. Indiana Jones (3%)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11. Die Hard

12. Pirates of the Caribbean

13. Alien

14. Star Trek

15. Twilight

16. Shrek

17. Dirty Harry

18. Terminator

19. Pink Panther

20. Saw

21. Rocky

22. X-Men/Wolverine

23. Batman

24. Ice Age

25. Lethal Weapon

26. Home alone

27. Nightmare on Elm Street

28. American Pie

29. The Chronicles of Narnia

30. Fast and the Furious

31. Jaws

32. Jurassic Park

33. Scream

34. Free Willy

35. Herbie

36. Final destination

37. Police Academy

38. St Trinians

39. Superman

40. Transporter

41. Highlander

42. Halloween

43. Karate Kid

44. NeverEnding story

45. Mummy

46. Night/Dawn/Day (etc) of the Living Dead

48. Rambo

49. Spider-Man

50. Friday the 13th

51. Death Wish

52. Exorcist

53. Evil Dead

54. Omen

55. Planet of the Apes

56. Mission: Impossible

57. Hellraiser

58. High School Musical

59. Mad Max

60. Predator

61. Poltergeist

62. Scary Movie

63. Psycho

64. Godzilla

65. The Crow

66. Tarzan

67. Starship Troopers

Advertisement

In total there were 4,116 votes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement