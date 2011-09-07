Harry Potter leads British success in film franchise poll
Harry Potter is the most popular film franchise of all time, according to an exclusive poll conducted by RadioTimes.com.
The eight-part fantasy film series, based on the novels of JK Rowling and starring a predominantly British cast, beat George Lucas’s much acclaimed Star Wars series to the top spot by just over one per cent of the vote.
With the James Bond films in third place and the Lord of the Rings trilogy, inspired by the writings of JRR Tolkien coming in fourth, the results represent a strong showing for British storytelling on the big screen.
The Carry On comedy series, which starred the likes of Sid James, Kenneth Williams and Barbara Windsor and spanned the 50s,60s and 70s also made it into the top ten.
Here's the full results:
1. Harry Potter (14%)
2. Star Wars (13%)
3. James Bond (9%)
4. Lord of the Rings (8%)
5. The Godfather (6%)
6. Toy Story (5%)
7. Back to the future (4%)
8. Bourne (4%)
9. Carry Ons (4%)
10. Indiana Jones (3%)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11. Die Hard
12. Pirates of the Caribbean
13. Alien
14. Star Trek
15. Twilight
16. Shrek
17. Dirty Harry
18. Terminator
19. Pink Panther
20. Saw
21. Rocky
22. X-Men/Wolverine
23. Batman
24. Ice Age
25. Lethal Weapon
26. Home alone
27. Nightmare on Elm Street
28. American Pie
29. The Chronicles of Narnia
30. Fast and the Furious
31. Jaws
32. Jurassic Park
33. Scream
34. Free Willy
35. Herbie
36. Final destination
37. Police Academy
38. St Trinians
39. Superman
40. Transporter
41. Highlander
42. Halloween
43. Karate Kid
44. NeverEnding story
45. Mummy
46. Night/Dawn/Day (etc) of the Living Dead
48. Rambo
49. Spider-Man
50. Friday the 13th
51. Death Wish
52. Exorcist
53. Evil Dead
54. Omen
55. Planet of the Apes
56. Mission: Impossible
57. Hellraiser
58. High School Musical
59. Mad Max
60. Predator
61. Poltergeist
62. Scary Movie
63. Psycho
64. Godzilla
65. The Crow
66. Tarzan
67. Starship Troopers
In total there were 4,116 votes