And then there’s the Millennium Falcon, still box-fresh and undamaged from the years of adventures with Han and sporting a new paint-job inside and out (it turns out, the interior hallways weren’t supposed to be yellow!).

And the best piece of news? This is just a teaser. Look out later today for the full trailer of Han and the gang...

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars story is released in UK cinemas on the 25th May 2018