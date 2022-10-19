Halloween Ends soundtrack: all the songs in the new slasher
The final entry in David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy includes several hits.
The Halloween theme – composed by John Carpenter for the first movie in the slasher series back in 1978– remains one of the most iconic pieces of horror film music ever written.
These days Carpenter is far less involved in the franchise than he once was, but he's returned to provide new scores for each of the three entries in David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy, alongside his son Cody Carpenter and regular collaborator Daniel Davies.
The third film in the trilogy – Halloween Ends – was recently released in UK cinemas and also includes a variety of songs alongside the original score.
Read on for a full list of the songs in the Halloween Ends soundtrack.
Halloween Ends soundtrack
Midnight Monsters Hop performed by Jack & Jim
Oillipheist, Fear Thee performed by Joseph Stephens
Don't Let the Devil Get You Down performed by Walt Richardson
Misbehavin performed by Marteen
License to Confuse performed by Sebadoh
Halloween performed by Dead Kennedys
This Time I'm In Love performed by Zeus
Come 2 Me by Johnny Goth
Haunt Me Baby by Boa Constrictors
Devil's Night by Donny Elbert & The Flames
Tell Me With Your Eyes (Just be You) by Rob Galbraith
Burn It Down by Boy Harsher
Honkytonk Crunk by Them Carolina Boys
I Was A Teenage Werewolf by The Cramps
(Don't Fear) the Reaper by Blue Oyster Cult
Burn it Down (Rework) by Boy Harsher
