These days Carpenter is far less involved in the franchise than he once was, but he's returned to provide new scores for each of the three entries in David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy, alongside his son Cody Carpenter and regular collaborator Daniel Davies.

The Halloween theme – composed by John Carpenter for the first movie in the slasher series back in 1978– remains one of the most iconic pieces of horror film music ever written.

The third film in the trilogy – Halloween Ends – was recently released in UK cinemas and also includes a variety of songs alongside the original score.

Read on for a full list of the songs in the Halloween Ends soundtrack.

Halloween Ends soundtrack

Midnight Monsters Hop performed by Jack & Jim

Oillipheist, Fear Thee performed by Joseph Stephens

Don't Let the Devil Get You Down performed by Walt Richardson

Misbehavin performed by Marteen

License to Confuse performed by Sebadoh

Halloween performed by Dead Kennedys

This Time I'm In Love performed by Zeus

Come 2 Me by Johnny Goth

Haunt Me Baby by Boa Constrictors

Devil's Night by Donny Elbert & The Flames

Tell Me With Your Eyes (Just be You) by Rob Galbraith

Burn It Down by Boy Harsher

Honkytonk Crunk by Them Carolina Boys

I Was A Teenage Werewolf by The Cramps

(Don't Fear) the Reaper by Blue Oyster Cult

Burn it Down (Rework) by Boy Harsher

