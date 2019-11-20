The voice behind the classic Oscar-winning song from Frozen will narrate Robin’s Winter Song by Suzanne Barton, which tells the story of a little robin's first winter.

The news comes a week after it was revealed that Gregory Porter will become the first celebrity to sing a CBeebies Bedtime Story when he makes his debut on Friday 22nd November.

Menzel joins a star-studded list of celebs who have lent their voices to the evening show, including Tom Hardy, Sir Elton John, Dolly Parton and Eddie Redmayne among others.

More like this

Menzel also voices Elsa in Frozen and Frozen 2 which is released on 22nd November. The film is set three years after the original and follows Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, Sven and her sister Anna as they leave Arendelle to discover how Elsa got her magical powers.

Advertisement

Idina Menzel’s CBeebies Bedtime Story will be broadcast on Sunday 24th November at 6.50pm on CBeebies.