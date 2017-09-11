This modest Christmas comedy became a phenomenal money-making machine, one of the highest grossing pictures of all time. Writer/producer John Hughes and director Chris Columbus tuned in to two key elements: the joyfulness of Steven Spielberg's ET, with its children triumphing over adults, and the perennial chase of Tom and Jerry cartoons. Thus Macaulay Culkin, then ten years old and already in his fifth picture, plays the youngster left stranded by his parents who fly to Paris for the holiday. He pigs out on junk food, watches videos and then copes heroically with two burglars (Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern), crying "Yes!" when he zaps them. Surprisingly violent in a cartoon-like way, it's a celebration of enterprise that captured the heart and wickedness of every child on the planet. Adrian Turner

Advertisement

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings