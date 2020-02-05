FREE cinema tickets to see Military Wives!
Radio Times is giving away 5,000 tickets to previews on Monday 2nd March 2020
Starring Bafta award-winners Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, Military Wives the feature film is inspired by the BBC documentary series The Choir: Military Wives, which saw choirmaster Gareth Malone select and train amateur singers to form choirs, sparking a global phenomenon. The film celebrates a band of women who form a choir on a military base. As unexpected bonds of friendship flourish, music and laughter transform their lives, helping each other to overcome their fears for their loved ones in combat.
Military Wives is in cinemas from 6 March 2020. Cert 12A*, 113mins
Preview screening on Monday 2 March 2020 — 6pm arrival for 6.30pm screening (except Showcase cinemas, 6.30pm arrival for 7pm screening). Tickets are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, so book now to avoid missing out!
For details of participating cinemas, please see below.
CLICK HERE to claim your free tickets!
More like this
To gain admittance, tickets should be presented to the box office along with a copy of the offer page from Radio Times. ID may be requested.
Participating Cinemas
SHOWCASE
Bristol Avonmeads
Cardiff
Derby Forresters
Glasgow
Liverpool
Manchester
Newham
Peterborough
Southampton
Teesside
LIGHT CINEMAS
Bolton
Bradford
Cambridge
Sheffield
Stockport
EMPIRE
Birmingham
High Wycombe
Ipswich
Slough
Sutton
Swindon
Walthamstow
PARKWAY
Beverley
Cleethorpes
MOVIE HOUSE
City Side in Belfast
Terms and conditions Tickets are subject to availability and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis via radiotimes.com/militarywives (enter code WMN26T). You may claim up to two tickets. You must print out your ticket. No photocopies will be accepted. The tickets are not for resale. No cash alternative. No late admittance. The cinema reserves the right to refuse admission. In the event of a dispute, the cinema manager’s decision is final. Please note the offer is not available in all UK locations — please check our website (above) for location details. *Under 12’s must be accompanied by an adult. For full terms
and conditions, visit seeitfirst.com. © MILITARY WIVES CHOIR FILM LTD 2019. Promoter: Showfilmfirst.