Ward died on 8th May aged 79, his rep confirmed in a statement to the New York Post .

Stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to late actor Fred Ward, led by Ward's Tremors co-star Kevin Bacon.

“I am sad to announce the passing of acclaimed actor Fred Ward,” the statement read.

A cause of death was not confirmed, but the rep shared Wards last wishes, saying: "It was Fred Ward’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of donations to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center. Please visit https://bit.ly/BUSMCTE or contact 617-358-9535 for more information."

Bacon, who starred with Ward in 1990's Tremors, paid tribute to Ward on social media, sharing a picture of the pair on the set of the horror cult film.

"So sad to hear about Fred Ward," he Tweeted. "When it came to battling underground worms I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. I will always remember chatting about his love of Django Reinhardt and jazz guitar during our long hot days in the high desert. Rest In Peace Fred."

Ward's career in film and television spanned five decades, and earned him a Golden Globe for his role in Short Cuts. His Summer Catch co-star Freddie Prinze Jr also added to the tributes, calling Ward a "real good human."

Ward, who was born in San Diego, was a boxer before he took up acting, and broke his nose three times. Prinze Jr added that ward had "some really cool stories" about his days as a club fighter. "He was good to everybody tho[ugh]," he added. "Cast, crew, person who owned the house we shot in, didn’t matter. All respect all the time."

Stranger Things star Matthew Modine, who worked alongside Ward in both Short Cuts and Equinox, posted a picture of the pair, saying he was "devastated to learn about the passing of my friend, Fred Ward."

Director Edgar Wright also shared his "farewell" to Ward, Tweeting about how he "gifted us with so many rugged, funny and relatable characters throughout his career and always had charm to burn. Loved him in ‘Tremors’, ‘Miami Blues’, ‘The Right Stuff’, ‘The Player’, ‘Southern Comfort’ and more. RIP and thanks for all the movies x".

As well as a successful film career, Ward also appeared in TV shows including Grey's Anatomy TV shows such as ER, Grey’s Anatomy and True Detective.

