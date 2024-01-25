The movie is directed by popular filmmaker Siddharth Anand and has been billed as "the biggest aerial action spectacle" in the history of Indian cinema – inspired by the likes of Top Gun: Maverick.

The synopsis reads: "Fighter takes the audience on an epic journey with the elite unit of the Indian Air Force - the Air Dragons.

"The squad members embark on a mission to safeguard India's skies and the nation by confronting looming threats."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including details on where you might have seen the major stars before.

Fighter cast: Full list of actors

The main cast for The Fighter is as follows:

Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal "Minni" Rathore

Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher "Patty" Pathania

Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai "Rocky" Singh

Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj "Taj" Gill

Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer "Bash" Khan

Sanjeeda Sheikh as Taj's wife

Talat Aziz as Patty's father

Sanjeev Jaiswal as Majeed Khan

Rishabh Sawhney

Ashutosh Rana

Deepika Padukone plays Squadron Leader Minal "Minni" Rathore

Deepika Padukone plays Squadron Leader Minal 'Minni' Rathore in Fighter. Viacom18 Studios

What else has Deepika Padukone been in? Padukone is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, with key credits including Om Shanti Om, Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Chennai Express, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Pathaan.

To western audiences, she may be familiar for her role in the 2017 Vin Diesel film XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher "Patty" Pathania

Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher 'Patty' Pathania. Viacom18 Studios

What else has Hrithik Rohsan been in? Another celebrated and award-laden actor, Roshan's key credits include Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Fiza, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the Krrish franchise, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath, Bang Bang!, Super 30 and War. He is also a judge on the reality series Just Dance.

Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai "Rocky" Singh

Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai 'Rocky' Singh. Viacom18 Studios

What else has Anil Kapoor been in? Another huge name in India, Kapoor has over 100 film credits to his name – with some of the highlights including Mashaal, Mr India, Eeshwar, Lamhe, Benaam Badsha, 1942: A Love Story, Laadla, Deewana Mastana, Gharwali Baharwali, Taal, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Biwi No. 1, Nayak, Welcome, Black & White, Race, Dil Dhadakne Do, Malang, AK vs AK, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Animal.

To western audiences, he's most well-known for his roles in Slumdog Millionaire, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and the eighth season of 24.

Karan Singh Grover plays Squadron Leader Sartaj "Taj" Gill

Karan Singh Grover plays Squadron Leader Sartaj 'Taj' Gill. Viacom18 Studios

What else has Karan Singh Grover been in? Grover is known for his roles in TV shows Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dangerous. This is his first big-screen credit in almost a decade, but previous film roles include Alone and Hate Story 3.

Akshay Oberoi plays Squadron Leader Basheer "Bash" Khan

Akshay Oberoi plays Squadron Leader Basheer 'Bash' Khan. Viacom18 Studios

What else has Akshay Oberoi been in? Oberoi has appeared in a number of high-profile Indian films including American Chai, Isi Life Mein, Pizza, Laal Rang, Gurgaon, Thar and Gaslight.

Fighter is released in UK cinemas from Thursday 25th January 2024.

