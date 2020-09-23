Netflix posted a short teaser video to its social media profiles in the early hours of this morning announcing the event, which will seemingly take the form of a video call.

The brief clip promises "a very special reunion", but it does not specify whether it will be scripted or improvised, nor whether it will be live or pre-recorded.

It is also unclear which members of the cast will appear, with the original film featuring Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams, Martin Short and Succession's Kieran Culkin starring alongside Martin.

We do know that the special is being arranged to benefit World Central Kitchen, a charity which aims to keep people fed during times of crisis, such as natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reunion will be streamed on Netflix, YouTube and Facebook at 3pm PT/6pm ET on Friday 25th September, which equates to 11pm BST.

This announcement won't come as a total shock to eagle-eyed fans, as Father of the Bride producer Nancy Meyers teased a new project in the works roughly two weeks ago (via Instagram).

"If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand," she said, referring to Martin's character, businessman George Banks.

Father of the Bride's reunion special will be available on Netflix.