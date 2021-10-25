Eva Longoria was surprised by “adult humour” in The Boss Baby 2 – and hints at possible third movie

Though The Boss Baby: Family Business has been available to viewers across the pond for a few months, it has only just been released in UK cinemas.

It’s too early to know whether the sequel to 2017’s unexpected smash hit The Boss Baby will reach the box office heights of its predecessor, but there’s definitely room to expand on its storyline. At least according to Eva Longoria, one of its stars.

Longoria voices Carol, Ted Templeton’s wife. The sequel is set 30 years after the events of the first Boss Baby movie, with former BabyCorp executive (played by Alec Baldwin) all grown-up – and estranged from his older brother. Until Ted’s boss baby daughter devises a plot to bring them back together, that is.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the Desperate Housewives actor said she could see a third one coming.

“Yeah this universe is so rich with opportunity and comedy, and I think people have fallen in love with these characters,” she said.

Longoria added that one of the movie’s most “surprising” traits is its “adult humour”. She said: “It is very witty and very clever. And I think a lot of adults are going to really enjoy the ride just as much as the kids.”

“The idea is really great and I love how DreamWorks always deals with big universal themes,” she continued. “I think that’s why the movies always translate really well no matter where you watch it in the UK or America or Latin America, like people get family and love, and you know brotherhood, all of those fun things to explore.

“So I feel like there’s a lot more to do with the Templeton family.”

Longoria even pitched a more involved role for her character Carol. “I would like to see her as part of the adventure,” she said. “This movie she was kind of on the sidelines and not knowing what was going on and like what are they doing. So yeah, I would love for her to go on the adventure.”

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

