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Beloved 1980s sci-fi film classic starring Kurt Russell is getting a remake after 45 years
A "reimagining" of John Carpenter's cult favourite Escape from New York has been announced by Studio Canal.
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Published: Tuesday, 14 April 2026 at 2:14 pm
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