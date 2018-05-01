“I would like to cover up a bit," Olsen said. “It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher... Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett [Johansson] does. I would like to cover up a bit.”

The actress continued: “It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like — wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage, and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much.”

However, the actress did give Marvel props for improving her costume from its original incarnation, "a leotard and a headband":

“But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so… oh, it’s horrible, it’s so horrible. So at least they know that’s not cool,” she said.

“But then they made Wonder Woman, you know? And that’s what she’s in," Olsen added. "I think of the costumes and what we have to wear — it’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are…. I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theatres now. The ensemble film drew $250 million in its opening weekend, breaking global box office records