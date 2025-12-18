Paramount has announced more cast members set to join Johnny Depp in Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol, with Rupert Grint and Daisy Ridley among the new additions.

Ad

Alongside Grint, who’s best known for playing Ron Weasley in all eight Harry Potter films, and Ridley, who rose to fame bringing Rey to life in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, other additions to the cast include Sam Claflin, Charlie Murphy, Arthur Conti and Ellie Bamber, according to Deadline.

Grint is reportedly set to play Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s employee. It’s unknown who the other actors will be playing.

The publication reports that the upcoming adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, which is being helmed by horror movie director Ti West (Peal, Maxxxine), will focus on Depp’s incarnation of Scrooge heading on a supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance.

Andrea Riseborough (Oblivion, Mandy) was previously confirmed to be co-starring opposite Depp.

It is the second adaptation based on the book that has been announced this year, with Willem Dafoe set to take on the part of Scrooge in a Robert Eggers-helmed film for Warner Bros.

Johnny Depp. Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol will mark Depp’s biggest role in years, following his defamation lawsuit victory in 2022.

Since then, the actor has been inching back into the spotlight, returning to the big screen in the 2023 French language film Jeanne du Barry.

Depp has said he’s working on creating the character of Hyde for a new graphic novel with Ridley Scott, and he’s set to produce and potentially star in an English adaptation of The Master and Margarita, which is expected to go into production in 2026.

The actor will next be seen alongside Penélope Cruz in Lionsgate’s American action thriller Day Drinker, which carries a 2026 release date.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol will be released in cinemas on 13th November 2026.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Read our guide to the best Christmas TV for 2025.