She did not mention her former husband Johnny Depp by name in the piece, but the actor sued his ex for defamation. Heard then filed a countersuit.

Last year, the former couple went to court, and the six-week trial was live streamed from Fairfax County Court in Virginia, drawing in a peak of 3.5 million viewers - the broadcast clocked up 83.9 million hours watched in total.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

The case was also referred to as a 'trial by TikTok' by many commentators, after social media users started sharing their own opinions on the trial in droves.

Eventually, a seven-person jury reached a verdict in June, with Depp winning all three counts of defamation. He was awarded $10.35 million in damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages after winning one of her counterclaims.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Directed by past BAFTA nominee Emma Cooper, Depp v Heard is a three-part documentary which aims to explore "what happens when the court of public opinion starts to overshadow reality".

Here’s what we know so far about the documentary series’ Netflix release.

When is Depp v Heard on Netflix?

Cooper’s documentary is set to land on Netflix outside the UK on Wednesday 16th August.

A UK release date for the series is yet to be confirmed by the streamer. Depp v Heard actually debuted on Channel 4 earlier this year, though, so all three episodes are currently available to watch on the broadcaster’s own streaming platform.

What is the documentary about?

According to Netflix, Depp v Heard will show the testimonies of both parties "side by side for the first time", using 200 hours of live-streamed coverage along with footage from "citizen commentators".

Its goal, the streamer says, is to present "a neutral overview of what happens when the court of public opinion starts to overshadow reality", and to interrogate "the role social media played in the trial".

Is there a trailer for Depp v Heard?

Netflix has already unveiled a trailer for the series, which you can watch above, featuring courtroom footage as well as contributions from social media users.

Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.