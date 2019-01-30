The Star Wars actor is in "early negotiations" to play Duke Leto Atreides, father of Chalamet's character Paul Atreides in the new adaptation of the classic novel, report US insiders Variety. Rebecca Ferguson is already signed on to play Chalamet's mother.

Both stars have a devoted fanbase on Twitter – with considerable cross-over – who have erupted into a chorus of high-pitched screeching in response to the news.

"Denis Villeneuve is trying to bring about a social media apocalypse," Scott Wampler tweeted.

Sarah Hass added: "I'm so overwhelmed. I swear Hollywood is in my brain and is like 'hm, what wouldl (sic) Sarah want? Ah yes, Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Denis Villeneuve, and sci fi? We can do that."

And then, there was the fantastic "SWUNE" pun. Check out the best reactions to the news below.

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct and co-write the film, with Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgard all in the cast.