Derek Zoolander is really, really, ridiculously good-looking on first Vogue cover
Ben Stiller showcases Zoolander's iconic look alongside Penelope Cruz on February's issue of American Vogue
It's the most coveted gig in the fashion industry. And Derek Zoolander has finally made it.
The iconic male model – and founder of the Derek Zoolander Center for Kids Who Can’t Read Good and Who Wanna Learn to Do Other Stuff Good Too – has only gone and got his face onto the cover of American Vogue.
With his February cover, Ben Stiller, aka Derek Zoolander, is following in the footsteps of some seriously high-calibre stars, from Michelle Obama and Beyonce to Adele, Madonna and Kate Moss.
In fact, he's only the sixth man to ever appear on the cover, after Richard Gere, George Clooney, Kanye West, Lebron James and Olympian Ryan Lochte.
It seems being really, really, ridiculously good-looking has finally paid off...
Zoolander 2 is in UK cinemas 12th February