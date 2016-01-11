CNN turned Barack Obama's State of the Union address into a Wes Anderson film and it's wonderful
The video is meant to preview Obama's final address on Tuesday
Published: Monday, 11 January 2016 at 2:20 pm
CNN’s most recent attempt to keep American politics interesting might have actually worked.
Advertisement
Their most recent video depicts what President Barack Obama's State of the Union address, broadcast on Tuesday night in America, would look like if it was a film directed by Wes Anderson.
From the quirky background music to the use of flying fast-zooms and an eccentric narrator, the video is a near-perfect Wes Anderson parody of the Presidential address.
Advertisement
While we perhaps could have done with some more claymation foxes and Bill Murray, we tip our hats to CNN for making the usually boring night of speeches and responses fun and entertaining for a much wider audience.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement