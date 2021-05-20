Cher biopic from Mamma Mia producers is in development

In recent years, several of the most popular musicians of all time have been given the biopic treatment – and you can now add Cher to that list.

The Believe singer and Academy Award-wining actor announced the news via Twitter, revealing that the film will be produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, who previously worked on both Mamma Mia films.

The script will be written by five-time Oscar nominee Eric Roth, whose previous credits include films such as The Insider, Forrest Gump, and the 2018 A Star Is Born remake.

No further details have been released about the project at this stage, so it remains to be seen which actor will star as Cher, and what periods of her long career the film will cover, while a title has also not yet been unveiled.

As reported by Deadline, Craymer said, “Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true life odyssey to the big screen.

“One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher’s larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth and vision.”

She added, “Her unparalleled success in music film and TV have inspired generations. We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences.”

It is understood that, unlike Mamma Mia, the film will not take the form of a traditional musical – with the actors regularly breaking into song – instead following the path taken by traditional biopics such as Bohemian Rhapsody.

Cher’s life and career has already been the subject of a recent stage musical, with The Cher Show having opened in Broadway in December 2018 and run for eight months.

