Jo gradually develops a bond with Black Beauty which makes them inseparable.

Joining Oscar winner Winslet in the Black Beauty cast are Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen, as John Manly, and CSI: NY star Claire Forlani, as Mrs Winthrop.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Black Beauty has been produced for film and television numerous times, most notably the movie starring Sean Bean and David Thewlis in 2014 and the ITV series The Adventures of Black Beauty, which ran from 1972-74 and produced 54 episodes.

More like this

Black Beauty will help beef up the movie offerings available on Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter. With movies not being released in their usual volume because of the pandemic, Disney+ can't rely on movies transferring from the cinema to streaming platform.

That's not quite the same problem with its television series. Disney+ has had a substantial hit with TV series The Mandalorian, which received 15 nominations in this week's Emmy Awards.

Black Beauty is directed by Ashley Avis (Adolescence), who also wrote the screenplay, JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt (Polar, Monster Hunter) and Robert Kulzer from Constantin Film are producers and Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown are executive producers.

Advertisement

Check out our list of the best TV shows on Disney+ and see what else is on with our TV Guide