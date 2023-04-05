April is a slightly quieter month for new releases but there are still plenty of films for cinemagoers to look forward to, with highlights including Nicolas Cage's Dracula flick Renfield and the latest film in the Evil Dead franchise.

We're three months into the year and we've already seen some great films released in UK cinemas in 2023 – from major blockbusters like John Wick Chapter 4 to exciting British debuts such as Rye Lane.

Plus there's a reunion between old pals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in the sports drama Air, and the long-awaited release of The Super Mario Bros Movie – as the Italian plumber sets about saving the Mushroom Kingdom on the big screen.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Other exciting releases include Polite Society, the feature debut of We Are Lady Parts creator Nida Manzoor, and The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name starring Jim Broadbent.

Meanwhile, on streaming, Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in the romantic action comedy Ghosted on Apple TV+, while a new live-action adaptation of Peter Pan arrives on Disney Plus towards the end of the month.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – watch the video above or read on for our choices.

Air

Air WB

Release date: Wednesday 5th April in cinemas

Ben Affleck directs and stars in this new sports drama, which also boasts Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Viola Davis and his old friend Matt Damon among its cast.

It focuses on the origins of the partnership between Nike and then NBA rookie Michael Jordan – which became one of the most lucrative arrangements in history as Jordan rose to global superstardom.

The Super Mario Bros Movie

Super Mario Bros Universal

Release date: Wednesday 5th April in cinemas

Chris Pratt leads the voice cast on this animated film based on the immensely popular series of games about an Italian plumber and his assortment of wacky pals and enemies in the Mushroom Kingdom.

In this version, Mario and Luigi are struggling plumbers in Brooklyn, New York who accidentally find themselves transported to an unusual world where they must team up with Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, and other familiar characters to defeat the evil Bowser.

Renfield

Renfield Universal Pictures/ YouTube.

Release date: Friday 14th April in cinemas

Nicolas Cage stars as Dracula in this new action comedy – although it's Nicholas Hoult as the Count's familiar Renfield who takes centre stage.

The film follows the titular character as it dawns on him that he has a toxic relationship with his narcissistic boss, and he soon teams up with New Orleans cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina) to put a stop to both Dracula and a dangerous local crime syndicate.

More like this

Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise

Release date: Friday 21st April in cinemas

This new sequel to Sam Raimi's beloved horror series comes from writer and director Lee Cronin – and is just as much of a gorefest as fans of the franchise would hope for.

It follows a woman whose visit to her sister's apartment in Los Angeles is interrupted when they find a strange book that unleashes flesh-possessing demons, with all sorts of nasty and violent consequences.

Ghosted

Ghosted Apple

Release date: Friday 21st April on Apple TV+

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas have already starred in two films together – Knives Out and the Netflix action flick The Grey Man – and they reunite for this new romantic action flick Ghosted, directed by Dexter Fletcher for Apple TV+.

The plot follows a man who unwittingly falls in love with a secret agent and soon finds himself joining her on an international adventure to save the world.

Polite Society

Polite Society

Release date: Friday 28th April in cinemas

This action comedy is the directorial feature debut of Nida Manzoor – who made her name on television by creating the hit Channel 4 sitcom We Are Lady Parts and directing two episode of Doctor Who.

The film follows a martial artist in training who decides she and her friends must pull off a wedding heist to stop her sister from getting married.

Peter Pan & Wendy

Peter Pan & Wendy Disney

Release date: Friday 28th April on Disney Plus

This new live-action adaptation of the timeless JM Barrie tale comes from The Green Knight director David Lowery, with Jude Law taking on the tole of the villainous Captain Hook.

The story will be familiar to most: Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up, and the pair travel with Wendy's brothers and the tiny fairy Tinker Bell to the magical world of Neverland.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

Release date: Friday 28th April in cinemas

Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton star in this adaptation of the 2012 novel of the same name by Rachel Joyce.

It follows a man in his sixties who walks the length of the country in order to deliver a message to a friend he has learned has been placed in a hospice.

Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to see what's on, or visit our Film hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.