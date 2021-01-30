What’s the best ever James Bond film? Vote for the best Daniel Craig movie in round 4

With No Time to Die having officially been delayed yet again, 007 fans will have to wait a little longer to finally bid Daniel Craig farewell after five films as Bond.

But while the wait for the new film goes on, we’re continuing our poll to determine the best James Bond film of all time as we ask RadioTimes.com readers to pick their personal favourites.

In the last few weeks, we’ve asked you to choose the best film from the early years of the spy franchise, the best Roger Moore outing, and the best entry from the combined Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan eras.

This time around, we’re turning our attention to more modern 007 history, and the tenure of the incumbent – and outgoing – Bond, Daniel Craig.

With only four films to choose from this round, there are fewer possible options than in previous rounds – but so far the Craig era has given us four very different movies to choose from.

It’s generally agreed upon that the two finest films from Craig’s time in the role are his 2006 debut Casino Royale – which marked a huge change of direction for the franchise towards more gritty fare – and his third film, Skyfall, which was released in the 50th anniversary year of the first Bond film Dr. No.

But while those two might be the favourites in this round, Quantum of Solace and Spectre both have their supporters as well – so we can’t rule them out at this stage.

Whatever your choice, there are no wrong answers – so check out the poll below. And if you need a quick refresh before casting your vote, don’t forget to check out our guide for how to watch the James Bond movies in order.

Whichever film wins in this round will then compete for your votes in the grand final, up against the winners of the previous three rounds – including Goldfinger and The Spy Who Loved Me.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.