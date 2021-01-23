What’s the best ever James Bond film? Vote for best movie from the Dalton and Brosnan eras in round 3

As we continue to wait for the release of the long-delayed No Time to Die, Bond fans are looking for different ways to pass the time – and the first port of call, of course, is revisiting each of the previous 007 films.

Advertisement

With 24 movies – most of which are extremely rewatchable – to go back to, the Bond canon is always ripe for reassessment, with fans constantly looking for new talking points, but perhaps the most common question of all remains the obvious one: which film is the greatest of the lot?

Fan’s opinions regarding the best of the bunch tend to vary wildly, and so to try and settle the matter once and for all, we’re running a poll to determine the most popular Bond film ever among readers, with the poll split into various rounds before a grand final pitting each of the winning films against each other.

In the first round we asked you to pick the best film from the early years of Bond – with Goldfinger emerging as the clear winner – while last week we turned our attention to the Roger Moore era, asking you to choose the best of the seven films starring the late actor.

This time around, the focus is shifting to two very different takes on the character: Timothy Dalton, who appeared in two films, and Pierce Brosnan who starred as the double 00 agent on four occasions.

In total, then, there are six different films to choose from, with your preference likely depending on whether you preferred Dalton’s more serious-minded approach to Bond, or the more light-hearted style of the Brosnan films.

So which of these films gets your vote? Does Dalton’s debut turn in The Living Daylights float your boat perhaps, or do you prefer his second outing in Licence to Kill? Or maybe you’re a sucker for Brosnan’s entry to the franchise in GoldenEye?

Meanwhile, some of the later films in Brosnan’s tenure might not have been heaped with critical adulation, with the perceived failure of Die Another Die resulting in the more gritty approach seen during the Daniel Craig era, but they do have their defenders as well – are you one of them?

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Whatever your choice, there are no wrong answers – so check out the poll below. And if you need a quick refresh before casting your vote, don’t forget to check out our guide for how to watch the James Bond movies in order.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.