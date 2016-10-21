Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange takes on Mads Mikkelsen's Kaecilius in epic new fight scene
Watch a brand new clip from the soon-to-be-released Marvel film
Marvel's latest superhero movie, Doctor Strange, hits cinemas in a few days, but you can watch its stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Mads Mikkelsen battle it out in a newly-released clip.
Cumberbatch stars as Stephen Strange, a neuroscientist who is injured in a car accident and subsequently discovers a world of mysticism and alternate dimensions.
Mikkelsen plays villain Kaecilius, a master of the mystic arts who breaks away to form his own sect.
The special effects look as impressive as we've come to expect from a Marvel movie, and the fight is slick and well-choreographed, showing Doctor Strange still finding his feet when it comes to his fighting skills and new powers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yj96BTSJ8yE
More like this
Doctor Strange is released in the UK on 25th October