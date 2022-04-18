Robert Pattinson starred as the titular hero, who had already established himself as a crime fighter in the city by the time we met him.

A new Caped Crusader was introduced to Gotham earlier this year. Matt Reeves' The Batman arrived in cinemas in March and received strong box office figures.

A host of iconic Batman villains appeared alongside him, including Paul Dano as the Riddler, who took on main antagonist duties.

While we wait for a sequel to be confirmed, fans have been poring over the film for hidden details since it was released on HBO Max across the pond today (18th April).

One such fan even spotted the Riddler himself in an early shot that most viewers missed, which director Matt Reeves confirmed was indeed Dano's character.

"Absolutely insane catch by my pal @ajrascals - at exactly 31:55 into #TheBatman you can actually SEE Paul Dano’s Riddler in the window opposite the iceberg lounge. Waiting, watching. Can you confirm 100% @mattreevesLA?!," the initial tweet read.

"Indeed, I can confirm. 100%" Reeves replied.

The shot sets up The Batman's ending, in which the Riddler kills Falcone outside the Iceberg lounge sniper-style before allowing himself to be caught.

It also adds to the fact he thinks he was working with Batman, instead of leaving the clues to taunt him with, all along.

Though that partnership was definitely one-sided, it looks like Dano's Riddler has found himself an actual friend in prison, with the Joker making an appearance in the film's last scenes.

