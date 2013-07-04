Bard Wars: the best Shakespearian Star Wars quotes
A new book has re-written Star Wars: A New Hope as a Shakespeare play. We've picked ten of the best quotes...
To re-write Star Wars as a Shakespearian play or not to re-write Star Wars as a Shakespearian play? That, for Ian Doescher, was the question. Thankfully, he answered “aye.”
His book Verily, A New Hope takes the script from the first (or fourth, if you want to be a pedant about it) Star Wars film and turns it into an epic that would make the Bard very, very confused. Nonetheless, it’s clever, funny – HAN: “And whether I shot first, I’ll ne’er confess!” – and, for a film set in space, surprisingly fitting. Here, below, we’ve picked out our ten favourite quotes... Go ye then, and Force be with you all!
"Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope!"
"The Sandpeople are easily startled but they will soon be back - and in greater numbers."
"Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy."
"These are not the droids we're looking for."
"I felt a great disturbance in the Force."
"That's no moon. It's a space station."
"I have a very bad feeling about this."
"Aren't you a little short for a stormtrooper?"
"If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you could possibly imagine."
"Use the force, Luke... Let go, Luke... Luke, trust me."