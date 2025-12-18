David Tennant won't be returning to host the BAFTA Film Awards for a third consecutive year in 2026 – but he's set to be replaced by another iconic Scottish actor.

BAFTA has announced that Alan Cumming will be taking over as the presenter of the prestigious awards ceremony, after he previously fronted the TV Awards earlier this year. Of course the actor – known for numerous roles on stage and screen – is no stranger to presenting, also serving as the host for the US edition of The Traitors, so it looks like we're in pretty safe hands.

"How exciting to be back in the BAFTA fold, this time hosting the EE BAFTA Film Awards," Cumming said in a statement. "A night like no other when we celebrate and honour creativity and craftsmanship – and also hopefully have a laugh and create some mischief as we do so!"

BAFTA's executive director of Awards & Content, Emma Baehr, added she was "beyond excited" that Cumming would be bringing his "sharp wit, warmth and vibrant energy" to the ceremony.

She continued: "As we honour the outstanding talent in film that brings stories to life on screen, we know that Alan will give us an unforgettable night full of laughter, magic and plenty of surprises, and maybe some extraordinary outfits!"

The awards will once again be held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 22nd February 2026, while a slightly edited down version of the ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

In total 25 prizes are up for grabs on the night, culminating in the Best Film Award, which was last year won by Conclave. Round one of voting has already opened ahead of the longlists being unveiled on Friday 9th January, with nominations set to follow on Tuesday 27th January.

Alan Cumming for the BAFTA Television Awards 2025. BBC/BAFTA/Rachell Smith

Of course we can probably already have a decent guess at some of the films that may feature prominently – with the likes of Hamnet, Sinners and One Battle After Another all expected to be major awards players. Meanwhile, it's very possible that some acclaimed British films, including I Swear, Pillion and The Ballad of Wallis Island, could also get a look in, especially after their impressive showings at last month's British Independent Film Awards.

Meanwhile, the EE Rising Star Award – which is the only category voted for by the public – will announce its nominees on 14th January, with the winner then also announced at the ceremony. Last year the award was won by Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk star David Jonsson, while other recent winners include Emma Mackey, Mia McKenna Bruce and Lashana Lynch.

