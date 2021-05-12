Watch the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s Amy of the Dead early with Netflix’s live Unlock the Vault event

Zack Snyder’s first movie since the much-discussed Justice League is set to land on UK Netflix later this month, following a theatrical release in the US.

Much like his latest entry into the DC universe, Army of the Dead is a team-up-and-fight-em action blockbuster. But instead of facing an otherworldly foe, Dave Bautista and his tight-knit crew will be taking on a horde of unusual (i.e. smarter and scarier) zombies.

The film is set to be released on Friday 21st May, but Netflix has just announced that fans can enjoy the first 15 minutes early, via a live event set to be held on Thursday 13th May. All fans need to do is head along to Netflix’s YouTube channel at 6pm UK time.

As well as unlocking the film’s first 15 minutes, the event will feature a special appearance from Zack Snyder himself, as well as interviews with the cast.

Dave Bautista, who leads the cast as retired zombie war hero Scott Ward, has been confirmed, as have his fellow actors Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder and Tig Notaro, who play the members of his crew.

In the film, the team has been hired to retrieve $200 million from a walled-off, no-go zone in Las Vegas before the city is nuked. But will they succeed?

We can’t wait for a sneak preview on Thursday!

Army of the Dead lands on Netflix on Friday 21st May.