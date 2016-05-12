If he's right, American witches and wizards could be sorted into...Horned Serpent, Wampus, Thunderbird or Pukwudgie.

The find was first reported by Hypable, and RadioTimes.com has since confirmed that the names do indeed appear on the site.

Harry Potter prequel movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is set to explore magic in the United States, and Rowling has even written some background on the history of magic in North America.

The names revealed in the site above appear to be named after creatures from Native American folklore, following on from Rowling's – at times controversial – inclusion of Navajo beliefs as part of her fictional 'History of Magic in North America' series.

The House names, linked to an unpublished webpage on Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, appear in the following section of code.

"ilvermorny-sorting":{

storyTitle:"Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry",

storyUri:"https://www.pottermore.com/collection-episodic/ilvermorny-school-of-witchcraft-and-wizardry",

quizTitle:"The Ilvermorny Sorting Ceremony",

quizIntroText:"Where do you belong? Horned Serpent, Wampus, Thunderbird or Pukwudgie..."

}

We'll have to wait and see whether these Houses either are featured in the film or included once the site goes live.