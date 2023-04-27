The UK and European dates come as a second announcement to the tour schedule, with Twice originally confirming Ready To Be would be visiting various venues in Australia, Japan and North America, as well as a show in Singapore. The tour is in support of their mini-album, Ready To Be.

Are you ready to Dance the Night Away at a Twice concert in London? Or perhaps you’ll be in The Feels with the K-pop group’s more romantic tracks? Either way, you’ll need to snap up tickets first! Twice have announced additional stops to their Ready To Be world tour, adding the Philippines, Thailand, Paris and Berlin to their tour schedule, as well as one night at London’s O2.

If there’s something Twice fans — affectionately self-named Once — know all too well, it’s that the South Korean girl group loves a mini-album. The K-pop sensations were formed on the reality TV series Sixteen, a show which pitted 16 girl group hopefuls against each other to find members for Twice – and Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Momo, Sana, Mina, and Tzuyu were the lucky nine selected.

Debuting in 2015, Twice released the EPs The Story Begins and Page Two, with the latter charting in the US. In 2016, their upbeat track Cheer Up hit the top spot on the Gaon Digital Chart and subsequently became the best-performing single of the year, and also won Song of the Year at the Melon Music Awards and Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Twice’s 2017 compilation #Twice, which was made up of re-recorded singles from their first few mini-albums, made them the first Korean girl group to go Platinum in Japan. The K-Pop group’s first studio album, Twicetagram (also the name of their Instagram), topped the Billboard World Albums chart. One of the album’s singles, Likey, also reached number one in four countries and won the Philippine K-pop award for Song of the Year.

Other notable Twice achievements (as if fans needed any more convincing of their talent!) include being the first Korean girl group to simultaneously top both Billboard's World Albums and World Digital Song Sales charts, and the first girl group to sell out Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium and the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

We predict tickets to see Twice at their only UK date will sell out fast, so here’s everything you need to know to secure tickets, including how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Will Twice come to the UK?

Twice will be bringing their signature colour pop style — a combination of rock, R&B and hip hop — to the UK for one night only in London. The nine-piece band will be visiting the capital city’s O2 Arena in September 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about the Twice UK venue and date:

8th September 2023 — London, The O2

Do you want to hear Twice hits like Moonlight Sunrise, Hare Hare and Fancy live? Of course you do!

The Live Nation pre-sale is taking place right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Thursday 27th April).

General on sale will happen via Ticketmaster tomorrow (Friday 28th April) at 10am.

Do Twice tickets sell out fast?

As we mentioned earlier, Twice hold the title of being the first girl group to sell out the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. When pre-sale tickets went on sale for this concert, they reportedly “sold out in a flash”, making Twice the second K-pop group ever to achieve this – the first being boy band BTS.

With this in mind, we predict Twice tickets will sell quickly, particularly as The O2 London date is the I Can’t Stop Me singers’ only UK performance.

The RadioTimes.com team recommend heading over to the Ticketmaster site approximately 10 minutes before tickets are released to ensure you join the queue as swiftly as possible, and for more tips, take a look at our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

For more ticketing advice, take a look at our How does the American Express pre-sale work on Ticketmaster? explainer. Plus, here's how to get cheap concert tickets.