Praia da Rocha Beach in Portimao, The Algarve, is set to host the event from 8th July to 10th July.

As well as the headliners Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug and AJ Tracey are all set to perform.

Matt Zingle and Tariq Cherif, who co-founded the event, said: “After five years of building our audience in the US brick-by-brick, it was time to bring the party to our friends in Europe. The location on the beach in Portugal is the perfect spot to kick off our European invasion.”

Tickets go on sale for Rolling Loud 2020 on 6th February, 2020 at 8am GMT - general tickets go on sale Friday, 7th February at 8am.

How to get tickets for Rolling Loud Festival

Tickets are already on sale for the May Rolling Loud Festival.

Rolling Loud 2020 line-up

Headliners

A$AP ROCKY

FUTURE

WIZ KHALIFA

In alphabetical order:

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE

AJ TRACEY

CHIEF KEEF

COI LERAY

D-BLOCK EUROPE

DABABY

DANILEIGH

DANNY TOWERS

FAT NICK

GIGGS

GUCCI MANE

HAIYTI

IANN DIOR

KILLY

KELVYN COLT

KEY GLOCK

LANCEY FOUX

LIL BABY

LIL DURK

LIL KEED

LIL MOSEY

LIL TECCA

LIL TJAY

LIL USZI VERT

LON3R JOHNY

M HUNCHO

MEEK MILL

MINGUITO

NAV

NLE CHOPPA

PA SALIEU

PI’ERRE BOURNE- PIRUKA

PLAYBOI CARTI

POLO G

POP SMOKE

POUYA

PRESSA

RAE SREMMURD

RICO NASTY

ROBB BANK$

RONNY J

RODDY RICCH

SAINT JHN

SHECK WES

SIPPINPURPP

SKI MASK THE SLUMP GOD

SMOKEPURPP

$NOT

SPACE JAM THE PILOT

STUNNA 4 VEGAS

TADOE

TES X

TRIPPIE REDD

TYGA

TYLA YAWEH

YOUNG DOLPH

YOU M.A.

YOUNG THUG

YUZI

