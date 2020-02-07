Presale tickets to Joker Live in Concert are on sale now with general sale tickets going live at 10am on Friday, 7th February.

The film has already racked up several awards and has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor at this year's Oscars.

The immersive concert starts on Thursday, 30th April at the Eventim Apollo London before it heads off on tour around the UK for 14 dates. The final show is on Monday, 6th July in Edinburgh.

More like this

That gives you plenty of time to practice dancing down the stairs a la Joker style...

How to get tickets to Joker Live in Concert

Ticketmaster has presale tickets on sale now, general sale goes live 10am on Friday, 7th February.

Advertisement

Thur 30 Apr – Eventim Apollo, London

Fri 15 May –Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sat 16 May – Bonus Arena, Hull

Sun 17 May – York Barbican

Sun 21 Jun – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Wed 24 Jun – Sheffield City Hall

Thur 25 Jun – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Sun 28 Jun – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Mon 29 Jun – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Tue 30 Jun – Bath Forum

Wed 1 Jul – Brighton Dome

Thu 2 Jul – Poole Lighthouse

Sun 5 Jul – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

Mon 6 Jul – Usher Hall, Edinburgh