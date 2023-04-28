Speaking about her upcoming tour, the 38-year-old said: “I have never been more ready to tour an album! Touring my last album was the biggest thrill for me… the dancing, the choreography, I loved it all. The That! Feels Good! tour will be a continuation of that… but even bigger, even better, and even more dancing and a whole lot more of you!”

Pop-disco artist Jessie Ware is going on tour! The singer-songwriter is performing shows in the United States and Canada, and has selected three UK cities – Manchester, Glasgow and London – to visit, too.

Ticketmaster UK also announced details of the tour on Twitter, saying: "Jessie Ware will perform her new record That! Feels Good!, and we have a sneaky feeling the singles Free Yourself, Pearls, and Begin Again will make a live appearance…"

Ware has four acclaimed studio albums to her name: 2012’s Devotion, which was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize and peaked at number five on the UK Albums Chart; 2014’s Tough Love; 2017’s Glasshouse, which features contributions from Ed Sheeran, Francis and the Lights, Julia Michaels and others; and her most recent album What’s Your Pleasure? (2020), which charted at number three in the UK and received widespread critical acclaim. Ware’s brand new album That! Feels Good! is being released today (Friday 28th April).

As well as her own endeavours, the soulful singer has also collaborated with huge artists, such as Kylie Minogue on the 2021 single Kiss of Life, and Nicki Minaj on The Crying Game from Minaj’s third studio album, The Pinkprint. Ware also supported Harry Styles at the Chicago dates of Love On Tour.

Plus, you might recognise Ware and her mum Lennie Ware from their award-winning podcast Table Manners. The hit podcast, now in its 10th season, is centred around family, food and a good old chit-chat, and it features a new guest each week. Guests have included Daniel Kaluuya, Nigella Lawson, Sam Smith and Paul McCartney, just to name a few.

But back to her music — here’s how you can get tickets to see Ware in the UK this autumn.

Is Jessie Ware touring in 2023?

Getty / Kate Green/BFC

The pop star is performing three UK shows this November. The dates are part of her That! Feels Good! world tour, and will begin in Manchester and finish in London at Alexandra Palace (her biggest headline show to date). Here’s everything you need to know.

Complete list of Jessie Ware's UK dates and venues: 10 Nov — Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

13 Nov — Glasgow, Barrowland

17 Nov — London, Alexandra Palace

How much do Jessie Ware UK tickets cost?

At the time of writing, you can purchase Ware tickets from £38.50 each, and this is for general admission. At the venues Ware has selected, the majority (if not all) of the tickets will be standing.

The six-time BRIT Award-nominated artist is touring the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom this year. O2 Priority pre-sale tickets for the UK dates went on sale on Wednesday 26th April at 10am.

General on sale is live right now, with tickets being released at 10am this morning (Friday 28th April).

