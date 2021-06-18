How to get your Joe Lycett 2022 tour tickets – full list of venues and dates
Tickets have gone on sale for Joe Lycett's tour
Published:
Comedian Joe Lycett has announced his 2022 tour with tickets going on sale today.
Joe is touring his new comedy show More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? across UK and Ireland next year.
The tour begins in Plymouth on 11th March, 2022 and ends in September 2022 in Wembley.
Joe announced his tour on Twitter, saying: “Mummy’s going on tour! Delighted to be back on the road in 2022 doing the thing I love most.”
You can get your tickets on Ticketmaster, See Tickets or Live Nation (from 10am). The full list of venues and dates are below.
Note that you may have to buy tickets from the theatre directly if a seller isn’t listed below.
Joe Lycett 2022 UK tour dates
March 2022
Fri 11 Plymouth – Pavilions – Ticketmaster
Sat 12 Plymouth – Pavilions – Ticketmaster
Thu 17 Bournemouth – International Centre – SeeTickets
Fri 18 Bournemouth – International Centre – SeeTickets
Fri 25 Edinburgh – Playhouse – SeeTickets
Sat 26 Edinburgh – Playhouse – SeeTickets
April 2022
Fri 1 York – Barbican – SeeTickets
Sat 2 Hull – Bonus Arena – SeeTickets
Sun 3 York – Barbican – SeeTickets
Fri 8 Ipswich – Regent Theatre – SeeTickets
Sat 9 Ipswich – Regent Theatre – SeeTickets
Fri 15 Sheffield – City Hall – SeeTickets
Sat 16 Sheffield – City Hall – SeeTickets
Thu 21 Glasgow – SEC Armadillo – SeeTickets
Fri 22 Glasgow – SEC Armadillo – SeeTickets
Fri 29 Stockton – Globe – SeeTickets
Sat 30 Stockton – Globe – SeeTickets
May 2022
Fri 6 Newcastle – Tyne Theatre & Opera House – SeeTickets
Sat 7 Newcastle – Tyne Theatre & Opera House – SeeTickets
Sat 21 Cambridge – Corn Exchange – SeeTickets
Sun 22 Northampton – Royal & Derngate – SeeTickets
Sat 28 Liverpool – The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena – LiveNation
Sun 29 Liverpool – The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena – LiveNation
Mon 30 Stockport – The Plaza – LiveNation
June 2022
Fri 3 Birmingham – Hippodrome – SeeTickets
Sat 4 Birmingham – Hippodrome – SeeTickets
Wed 8 Belfast – Waterfront Hall – SeeTickets
Fri 10 Belfast – Waterfront Hall – SeeTickets
Wed 15 Cardiff – St David’s Hall – SeeTickets
Thu 16 Cardiff – St David’s Hall – SeeTickets
Sat 25 London – Eventim Apollo – SeeTickets
Sun 26 London – Eventim Apollo – SeeTickets
July 2022
Fri 1 Leicester – De Montfort Hall – LiveNation
Sat 2 Leicester – De Montfort Hall – LiveNation
Fri 8 Oxford – New Theatre – LiveNation
Sat 9 Oxford – New Theatre – LiveNation
Wed 13 Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall – SeeTickets
Thu 14 Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall – SeeTickets
Fri 22 Manchester – Palace Theatre – SeeTickets
Sat 23 Manchester – Palace Theatre – SeeTickets
August 2022
Sat 6 Dublin – Vicar Street – Ticketmaster
Sun 7 Dublin – Vicar Street – Ticketmaster
Fri 12 Aberdeen – Music Hall – LiveNation
Sat 13 Aberdeen – Music Hall – LiveNation
Tue 23 Brighton – Theatre Royal – LiveNation
Wed 24 Brighton – Theatre Royal – LiveNation
Sat 27 Southend – The Cliffs Pavilion – Ticketmaster
Sun 28 Southend – The Cliffs Pavilion – Ticketmaster
September 2022
Fri 2 Bath – The Forum – LiveNation
Sat 3 Bath – The Forum – LiveNation
Wed 7 Portsmouth – Guildhall – LiveNation
Thu 8 Portsmouth – Guildhall – LiveNation
Sun 11 Cardiff – Motorpoint Arena – LiveNation
Wed 14 Leeds – First Direct Arena – LiveNation
Fri 16 Birmingham – Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster
Sat 17 Birmingham – Utilita Arena – Ticketmaster
Tue 20 Manchester – AO Arena – Ticketmaster
Wed 21 Newcastle – Utilita Arena – Venue
Thu 22 London – The SSE Arena, Wembley – Ticketmaster
Fri 23 London – The SSE Arena, Wembley – Ticketmaster
If you’re looking for something to watch check out our TV Guide.