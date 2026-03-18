Today brings even more exciting news for London theatre fans, as it's been revealed that Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup will be starring in a new production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

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Edward Albee's renowned 1962 play is a masterclass in domestic tension. The story follows Martha (Anderson) and George (Crudup), a sparring couple who invite new professor Nick (Josh Dylan) and his wife Honey (Phoebe Horn) over for drinks, slowly revealing their toxic games.

As well as holding a myriad of screen credits, Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup are no strangers to the London stage. Anderson offered an iconic portrayal of Blanche DuBois in the Young Vic's production of A Streetcar Named Desire, as well as receiving Olivier nominations for her roles in A Doll's House (2009) and All About Eve (2019).

Crudup has just wrapped up a production of High Noon at the Harold Pinter Theatre, and received critical acclaim for the one-man show Harry Clarke in 2024.

Billy Crudup bow at the curtain call of "High Noon" at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will open at @sohoplace, right beside Tottenham Court Road station, on 21 September and is set to run until 19 December.

The production is brought to the stage by Sonia Friedman Productions, the company behind hit London shows including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, 1536 and Paddington the Musical and will be directed by the Olivier award-winning Marianne Elliott.

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Speaking about the production, Elliott said: "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a play of astonishing emotional precision—brutal, witty, and deeply human.

"What excites me most is the opportunity to explore the volatility and tenderness at its core with two actors as fearless and intelligent as Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup.

"Albee writes with such fervency about love, illusion and survival, and I’m so excited to dive into that world with them and rediscover just how alive and bold this play is."

Tickets are currently available to purchase at the @sohoplace website.

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Speaking of @sohoplace, here's our review of Marie and Rosetta, which is currently showing at the West End theatre.