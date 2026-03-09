A star rating of 4 out of 5.

Before there was Elvis, before there was Little Richard, before there was Chuck Berry, before there was Jimi Hendrix – there was Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Known as the Godmother of the Rock and Roll, Rosetta fused gospel music with secular music and played a key role in developing rock and roll, thanks to her pioneering electric guitar playing and sensational stage presence.

However, Sister Rosetta Tharpe has often been all-but erased from her rightful place in musical history. That's where George Brant's play Marie and Rosetta comes in, telling the story of Sister Rosetta and her singing partner Marie Knight.

This two-hander shines light on the highs and lows of Sister Rosetta Tharpe's career as she engages in a spirited conversation with her newly employed singer Marie Knight. The play takes place in just one setting, but doesn't lose momentum, thanks to the combination of vibrant musical numbers and the sheer talent at work on stage.

Sister Rosetta Tharpe is certainly a demanding role, but who better to take on the challenge of portraying this legend than fellow legendary performer Beverley Knight? Knight more than earns her stripes in this production; her physicality is completely transformed, seamlessly adopting a new gait and new laugh, as well as powerfully interpreting Sister Rosetta's smoky and playful vocals.

Beverley Knight as Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Johan Persson

Kudos must also be given to Ntombizodwa Ndlovu for her subtle and masterful development of Marie Knight's character on stage, from shy ingenue to self-assured performer. Watching this production, it's hard to believe that this is the young actress's West End debut— we're expecting big things in her future.

Marie & Rosetta is a jukebox musical, straddling gospel, jazz and blues music as the titular characters run through Sister Rosetta's set list. Marie begins by taking the more serious, spiritual numbers, while Sister Rosetta adds more secular elements, and encourages Marie to do the same.

From the very first note, it's clear that we're dealing with two vocal powerhouses. Beverley Knight is well-known for her phenomenal voice and certainly earns her reputation in this production, with Ntombizodwa Ndlovu's unwavering vocal strength giving her a run for her money.

However, rather than overpower each other, as is the danger with two strong performers, the two work easily work in tandem, and their performances sizzle with chemistry. This is all buoyed by the supremely talented band, an accomplished group of musicians whose performance creates a sense of intimacy throughout.

As the play draws closer to the end, just when it starts to run the risk of losing steam, the rug is pulled out from under us. We won't be giving any spoilers here, but we'd definitely recommend packing some tissues to prepare for a masterful shift in tone and deeply emotive finale.

For more of the Radio Times Going Out section's teams thoughts on the latest theatre shows, check out our Into the Woods review and Dracula review.

When and where can I see Marie & Rosetta?

Marie & Rosetta is currently playing at @sohoplace, located right by Tottenham Court Road station.

The production is ongoing, and will be running until 11 April.

How to get Marie & Rosetta tickets

There are still tickets available to see Marie & Rosetta at several ticketing retailers. We would recommend buying sooner rather than later, as this production is set to be running for six weeks only.

