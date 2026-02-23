As a competition known for its huge twists and giant-killing moments, the 2026 FA Cup is definitely on top form.

At the time of writing we're in between the fourth and fifth rounds, with a slew of matches scheduled from 6 March until 9 March.

But the question on everyone's mind is: which teams will have the chance to change the narrative at Wembley Stadium this time? We'll just have to keep watching to find out.

Although it's not taking place until May, tickets are now available for the FA Cup final. If it's your goal to get them, we're here to help you score.

The FA Cup final will be held on Saturday 16 May 2026, with kick-off commencing at 4:30pm.

Where is the FA Cup final in 2026?

The FA Cup final is hosted every year at the 'Home of Football', Wembley Stadium.

To get to there, you can take your pick of three train stations, all within a 20-minute walk of the stadium. Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail.

National Express is also running coaches to the event from over 50 locations across the UK, and you can head to the National Express website to book your space.

How to get FA Cup final tickets 2026

Crystal Palace won the FA Cup in 2025. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Getting tickets to the FA Cup final is always a tricky affair as the majority of seats will go to fans or season ticket holders of the finalist clubs.

So for those of you who really don't want to miss the action, we recommend taking a look at hospitality tickets from official partners Seat Unique and P1 Travel.

While these come at a higher price point, there's far less demand for them which means you're more likely to be able to get your hands on a spot. Plus, they include plenty of perks such as premium seating and food and drink.

How much do FA Cup tickets cost?

Manchester United won the FA Cup in 2024. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

While ticket prices will vary depending on which teams qualify for the FA Cup final, you're like to be paying in the hundreds for a general access tickets. Tickets for last year's final ranged from £50-£285.

If you’re looking at hospitality or re-sale prices, you’re going to be paying a lot more, so just be aware of your budget before tickets come out. For example, at the time of writing (20th February), tickets at Seat Unique will set you back from £999 for the final.

