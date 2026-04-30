Tickets for the Capital Summertime Ball go on sale today so here's everything you need to know about the sale.

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The annual concert is back again this June at Wembley Stadium with a stacked line-up of artists.

Raye, Niall Horan, Calvin Harris and Bebe Rexha have all been announced alongside Myles Smith, December 10, Fatboy Slim, Lola Young and more.

The concert is a popular all-day affair and tickets normally sell out extremely fast. Here's how you can get some.

Buy Capital Summertime Ball tickets at AXS

When is Capital's Summertime Ball 2026?

Niall Horan. Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

The Summertime Ball takes place on 6 June at Wembley Stadium.

How to get Capital Summertime Ball tickets

Tickets go on sale Thursday 30 April at 9am. You can find tickets on Capital's app Global Player or official ticketing site AXS.

Buy Capital Summertime Ball tickets at AXS

You can also find hospitality seats at Seat Unique which give you extra perks like premium seats and fast entry.

Buy Capital Summertime Ball hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How much do Capital Summertime Ball tickets cost?

Based off last year's prices Summertime Ball, tickets cost between £60 to £200 depending on how close you sit to the stage.

Capital Summertime Ball 2026 line-up

Here's who is performing at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026

Niall Horan

Bebe Rexha

Myles Smith

Robyn

Sekou

December 10

Fatboy Slim

RAYE

Lola Young

XG

Jason Derulo

Sienna Spiro

Stephen Sanchez

Meek

Calvin Harris

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