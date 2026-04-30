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How to get tickets to Capital's Summertime Ball 2026 as sale goes live today
Raye, Niall Horan, Lola Young and more have all been announced in this year's line-up.
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Published: Thursday, 30 April 2026 at 7:00 am
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