Tickets for the Capital Summertime Ball go on sale today so here's everything you need to know about the sale.

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The annual concert is back again this June at Wembley Stadium with a stacked line-up of artists.

Raye, Niall Horan, Calvin Harris and Bebe Rexha have all been announced alongside Myles Smith, December 10, Fatboy Slim, Lola Young and more.

The concert is a popular all-day affair and tickets normally sell out extremely fast. Here's how you can get some.

Buy Capital Summertime Ball tickets at AXS

When is Capital's Summertime Ball 2026?

Niall Horan performs on day 1 of 2024 Superbloom Festival at Olympiapark on September 07, 2024 in Munich, Germany.
Niall Horan. Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

The Summertime Ball takes place on 6 June at Wembley Stadium.

How to get Capital Summertime Ball tickets

Tickets go on sale Thursday 30 April at 9am. You can find tickets on Capital's app Global Player or official ticketing site AXS.

Buy Capital Summertime Ball tickets at AXS

You can also find hospitality seats at Seat Unique which give you extra perks like premium seats and fast entry.

Buy Capital Summertime Ball hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

How much do Capital Summertime Ball tickets cost?

Based off last year's prices Summertime Ball, tickets cost between £60 to £200 depending on how close you sit to the stage.

Capital Summertime Ball 2026 line-up

Here's who is performing at Capital's Summertime Ball 2026

  • Niall Horan
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Myles Smith
  • Robyn
  • Sekou
  • December 10
  • Fatboy Slim
  • RAYE
  • Lola Young
  • XG
  • Jason Derulo
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Stephen Sanchez
  • Meek
  • Calvin Harris
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For more live entertainment, here are the best comedians on tour in 2026.

Authors

Olivia Garrett
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