The soap opera to stage show pipeline has always been strong. Over the years hundreds of actors have found themselves returning to the theatre during their absences (or deaths) from TV.

But soap fans can consider themselves truly blessed this year as dozens of stars from the worlds of Albert Square, Weatherfield, Chester and more are heading for the UK stage.

Whether its a long-running West End show or a touring production, there are so many chances to see your favourite EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale or Hollyoaks stars in person this year.

From EastEnders icons like Tamzin Outhwaite and James Bye appearing in returning plays, to Coronation Street legend Les Dennis performing in the Waitress musical, to major crossover events like Charley Webb (Emmerdale) and Ellie Leach (Coronation Street) starring together in a brand-new show about women's football, we've got the best options for you.

So, here's our favourite soap actors you can see on stage in 2026, plus when, where and how to get tickets.

17 soap stars you can see live on stage in 2026

Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders)

Tamzin Outhwaite in Abigail's Party. Photo credit Mark Senior

Show: Abigail's Party

Abigail's Party Dates and venues: 16 Jun – 8 Aug 2026 – various locations

EastEnders icon Tamzin Outhwaite is on a hot streak of unforgettable theatrical appearances. Just months after starring in the London revival Entertaining Mr Sloane, the actress is returning to the stage again to reprise the role of Beverley in Abigail's Party. Outhwaite originally played the role at the Theatre Royal Stratford East, in October 2024, but now she's taking it on tour – hitting seven UK theatres from June to August 2026.

Buy Abigail's Party tickets

Maisie Smith (EastEnders)

Maisie Smith as Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders. BBC

Show: Talented Mr Ripley/Little Shop of Horrors

Talented Mr Ripley/Little Shop of Horrors Dates and venues: Now – 2 May 2026/ 25 Sep – 29 Nov 2026 – various locations

Known as EastEnders' Tiffany Butcher and a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing, Maisie Smith is all over the UK this year in not one, but two West End shows. Right now, she is starring in the tour of Talented Mr Ripley alongside The Crown's Ed McVey, after that she'll be transferring over to the Little Shop of Horrors UK tour to play Audrey.

Buy Talented Mr Ripley tickets

Danny Hatchard (EastEnders)

EastEnders. Jack Barnes.

Show: Top Gs Like Me

Top Gs Like Me Dates and venues: 23 Feb – 7 March 2026 – Royal & Derngate Theatre, Northampton

Danny Hatchard departed Albert Square in 2017, before reappearing as his character Lee Carter for short stints in 2020 and 2024. Now, the actor is performing in a limited run of Top Gs Like Me and Northampton's Royal & Derngate Theatre. The show is an original play focusing on the impact of the social media algorithm on young minds – in particular, young men.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times in an interview, Hatchard said the show "is about how the internet and how these kinds of male figures can influence young minds and cause a lot of confusion, particularly in really vulnerable points in their life, and particularly young men who are lacking father figures".

Buy Top G Like Me tickets

Natalie Casey (Hollyoaks) and James Bye (EastEnders)

Gareth Cattermole via Getty/Joe Maher / Stringer

Show: 2:22 A Ghost Story

2:22 A Ghost Story Dates and venues: Now – 4 Jul 2026 – various locations

Much-loved horror play 2:22 A Ghost Story is touring this year with another stacked celebrity cast. James Bye – who left EastEnders in devastating fashion last year when his character Martin Fowler died – and Natalie Casey – who recently reprised her role of Carol Groves on Hollyoaks – will both be appearing in the show from now until July.

Buy 2:22 A Ghost Story tickets

Kym Marsh (Coronation Street)

Kym Marsh. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Show: Single White Female

Single White Female Dates and venues: Now – 13 Jun 2026 – various locations

Kym Marsh is currently leading in the stage adaptation of Single White Female, based on the 1992 film and the original novel by John Lutz. Coming to a range of UK theatres between now and June, this show is described as a "bold and modern reimagining" of the story which follows Allie a recently divorced mother that is balancing being a single parent alongside the launch of her tech start-up.

Buy Single White Female tickets

Harriet Bibby (Coronation Street)

Harriet Bibby as Summer Spellman in Coronation Street. ITV

Show: My Name is Rachel Corrie

My Name is Rachel Corrie Dates and venues: 18 – 22 Mar 2026 – 53Two Theatre, Manchester

In 2003 Rachel Corrie, profoundly affected by events in Palestine, was compelled to travel to live and work with the people in Gaza. It is her works, which were subsequently edited by actor Alan Rickman and journalist Katharine Viner, that are now being performed in a one-woman show by Coronation Street's Harriet Bibby. The young soap actress will appear for a limited run at 53two Theatre in Manchester and is being directed by historian Ian Kershaw.

Buy My Name is Rachel Corrie tickets

Charley Webb (Emmerdale) and Ellie Leach (Coronation Street)

The Ladies Football Club. Sheffield Theatres

Show: The Ladies Football Club

The Ladies Football Club Dates and venues: 28 Feb – 28 Mar 2026 – The Crucible, Sheffield

Two soap stars for the price of one! Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Corrie's Ellie Leach are starring in a new production of The Ladies Football Club at the Sheffield Crucible this month. Following on from a boom of recent sport-led plays, like Dear England, this original story is based in World War One, when the women of Sheffield began to form their own football league while the men were at war

Buy The Ladies Football Club tickets

Jason Donovan (Neighbours)

Jason Donovan. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Show: Doin' Fine Encore Tour/ The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Doin' Fine Encore Tour/ The Rocky Horror Picture Show Dates and venues: Now – 19 Mar 2026/ 4 May – 18 Jul 2026 – various locations

Although part of us will always think of him as Scott Robinson, it's no secret that Jason Donovan has become a legend of the stage. This year, he's not only reprising the role of Frank N' Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, he's also currently on a solo tour performing hits from a 35-year-long musical career, fans can expect songs from Joseph, Priscilla, Grease and so much more.

Sally Ann Matthews (Coronation Street)

Sally Ann Matthews as Jenny in Coronation Street. ITV

Show: Here & Now – The Steps Musical

Here & Now – The Steps Musical Dates and venues: Now – 16 May 2026 – various locations

Here & Now is the new jukebox musical a la Mamma Mia, dedicated entirely to the hit music of Steps. The plot reads: "It’s Friday night and the vibe is right as Caz and her fabulous friends dream of the perfect summer of love. But when Caz discovers her ‘happy ever after’ is a lie, and the gang’s attempts at romance are a total tragedy, they wonder – will love ever get a hold on their hearts? Or should they all just take a chance on a happy ending…"

The musical is currently touring around UK venues and, best of all, it stars long-time Corrie star Sally Ann Matthews, who recently left the show nearly four decades after first joining.

Buy Here & Now tickets

Sandra Marvin (Emmerdale) and Les Dennis (Coronation Street)

Sandra Marvin and Les Dennis.

Show: Waitress

Waitress Dates and venues: 28 Mar – 29 Jun 2026 – various locations

British TV legend Les Dennis is dusting off his tap shoes and returning to the stage this year by joining the touring cast of Waitress the Musical. The Coronation Street star will be joining fellow soap actor Sandra Marvin, West End icon Carrie Hope Fletcher and Evelyn Hoskins for the musical's upcoming UK and Ireland run. Dennis's 50-year career in show business has included a ton of theatre credits, including playing Grandad Trotter in Only Fools and Horses and King Arthur in Spamalot. Meanwhile Marvin, best known for the part of Jessie Dingle in Emmerdale, is reprising the role of Becky, having previously appeared on both the West End and on tour.

Buy Waitress tickets

Bonnie Langford (EastEnders)

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush in Doctor Who's Empire of Death. Sophie Mutevelian/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

Show: Paddington

Paddington Dates and venues: Ongoing – Savoy Theatre

All hail Bonnie Langford! You may know her as Carmel Kazemi or Mel Bush, but everyone should know the extent of her West End career as well. Across her career, the actress has appeared in dozens of West End and touring shows including 9 to 5: The Musical, 42nd Street, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (musical), Spamalot, and so much more. In recent years she took part in the Les Misérables 40th anniversary tour as Madame Thénardier, where she happily described herself as a "cockroach person" and said: "The truth is it’s a lot more fun playing a nasty person, and they're rather outrageous."

Now, she is currently starring in the hit West End run of Paddington the Musical, performing as Mrs Bird with a performance that allows her to split, high-kick and belt out solos with the best of them.

Buy Paddington tickets

Jessie Elland (Emmerdale)

Jessie Elland.

Show: Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors Dates and venues: 3 Dec 2026 – 9 Jan 2027 – Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse

Another Little Shop of Horrors is being staged this year, this time at the Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse. For a limited winter run the show will star Emmerdale's Jessie Elland as Audrey.

Wendi Peters (Coronation Street) and Matthew James Morrison (EastEnders)

Wendi Peters and Matthew James Morrison. Karwai Tang via Getty / BBC

Show: Glorious!

Glorious! Dates and venues: Now – 6 Jun 2026

Corrie's Wendi Peters and EastEnders' Matthew James Morrison are uniting right now for the UK run of Glorious! A beautifully chaotic show based on the true story of Florence Foster Jenkins. If you've seen the Meryl Streep movie, you'll know the show follows the career of the worst singer in history as she, and her accompanist, Cosme, defy critics to follow their dreams.

Buy Glorious! tickets

