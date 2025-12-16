A star rating of 3 out of 5.

Directed by Felix Barrett and written by Levi Holloway, Paranormal Activity makes the jump from screen to stage with a new adaptation that leans into atmosphere and theatrical surprise rather than outright terror.

Horror, at its best, is rarely just about scaring audiences. It often explores deeper emotional and psychological ideas, and Holloway is clearly interested in that territory. In an interview with Radio Times, he spoke about how "people are haunted. When two people bring their ghosts into a marriage, sometimes something goes wrong".

That idea sits at the centre of this story, which follows American couple Lou and James after their move from Chicago to the UK.

Played by Melissa James and Patrick Heusinger, the pair give committed performances, grounding the production in a recognisable, and often uncomfortable, domestic realism. From the outset, cracks in the relationship are apparent. Moments of tension and miscommunication underpin the supernatural elements that begin to creep in.

Where the production truly leans into its strengths is in its theatricality. This is a production that understands what live theatre can offer horror: not just performance, but space and sound too. Flickering lights, darkness and sudden bursts of noise all contribute to the uneasy atmosphere, but the design is doing much of the heavy lifting.

Designed by Fly Davis, the two-storey house that forms the set becomes almost an actor in itself. The action unfolds across multiple rooms and levels, allowing the staging to play with audience expectations and perspectives. There are moments that shock in the instant and others that linger longer, leaving you replaying them once you’ve left the theatre.

As a piece of stage horror, Paranormal Activity favours tension and surprise over lasting dread. It may not leave you afraid to turn off the lights at home, but in the moment, it delivers some genuinely effective shocks. On its own terms, that’s largely where it succeeds.

When and where can I see Paranormal Activity?

Paranormal Activity is running at London's Ambassadors Theatre from now until 28th March 2026. You can find tickets at LOVETheatre from £29.

