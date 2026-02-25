Beloved British comedy The Full Monty is celebrating 30 years since its release with a new stage tour in 2027.

Ad

Original film writer Simon Beaufoy first turned the story into a hit play in 2013, and is now bringing it back to dozens of UK venues starting in January next year.

The 1997 film famously follows the story of six unemployed Sheffield men who decide to form their own Chippendales-style striptease act, except their show is made all the better by going 'the Full Monty'.

In the years since, the film has reached the highest echelons of critical acclaim, being named the 25th best British film of the 20th century in a BFI list, and being turned into a stage play, a separate musical and a TV series.

In the announcement for this new tour, Beaufoy said that today's social climate and cost-of-living crisis made the show as relevant as ever. He said: "A lot has changed in Britain since The Full Monty appeared 30 years ago. What hasn’t changed is our need for laughter, compassion and dignity.

"I’m so delighted the Monty Men are back on the road with all their flaws, jokes and wobbly bits, bringing a bit of much-needed joy to audiences once again.”

The cast of 1997's The Full Monty. Fox Searchlight Pictures

The announcement also promises "star casting" for the upcoming show, but all we know so far is the crew made up of director Michael Gyngell, choreography and intimacy director Ian West, set and costume designer Jasmine Swann, lighting designer Andrew Exeter and sound designer Chris Whybrow.

The play is set to open in Sheffield on 15 January 2027 before going on to visiting Cardiff, Nottingham, Aylesbury, Woking, Bradford, Brighton, Southampton, Hull, Buxton, Manchester, Belfast, Truro, Southend, Cheltenham, Dartford, Wimbledon, Norwich, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Leicester and York.

Ticket details have also yet to be announced.

Watch the trailer for the original Full Monty here:

Right now you can rewatch The Full Monty on Disney+ with subscriptions starting from £5.99 a month.

Ad

Make sure you also check out our full guide to the best West End shows and the news of Catherine Tate starring in Oh, Mary!