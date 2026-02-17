Now that February's here and you aren't flat broke – don't worry, I'm just projecting – it's finally time to start looking at what experiences and days out will shape the year ahead.

When you get to this December, you'll want to look back on a series of unique and memorable moments, from the entirely spontaneous to the booked six months in advance.

And if, like me, you're always looking to try something new, you might be wondering what's our there this year that will actually make an impact, stepping away from the same five London landmarks or light-up exhibits.

Well, looking at reports like the Eventbrite social study, 2026 is your "Reset to Real Era," the time you'll put down that phone and shift back to human, unfiltered experiences that really build that sense of connection.

The biggest trends this year include niche groups that tap into your innermost obsessions, wellness clubs that push you to try new things and above all, moments of pause, whether that's listening to music or arranging a wreath.

As Radio Times's Going Out expert (and an obsessed weird experience booker) I've laid out all the best trends we can expect this year, and how you can enjoy them to the max.

Biggest experience trends we're leaning into in 2026

Embracing whimsy

Getty Images

What's life without a bit of whimsy? Whether it's embracing a new hobby that feels random to you – like skateboarding or line dancing – or simply going out on the tube head to toe in floaty tulle, "whimsy-maxxing" is the ultimate way of injecting fun into your year. According to Google Trends (USA), “whimsy” was at an all-time high for the second year in a row and “year of whimsy" was a breakout search in January.

To achieve whimsy, the more weird, haphazard and spontaneous it feels to you, the better, so long as you take yourself completely un-seriously while doing it. Another key theme, says influencer Angelina Nicolle, is to make sure you go for it whole hog, from going all out for a costume party, to frolicking in a nearby field. Ultimately, whimsy is just another way of being unrestrained and confident, so give yourself permission to try it.

Three experiences to get you started:

Get niche

Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP via Getty Images

Gone are the days when a general book club or a craft group would be enough to find friends. Now, communities are going deeper into their niches, layering two or three things together to find that space where interest and identity cross. It's a bit like how we want our social algorithm to be perfectly tailored to us, although of course too many people similar to us is not always an asset.

As the Eventbrite social study says: "today’s scenes thrive on specificity — like indie book clubs that double as wine tastings or queer line-dancing collectives. Personal taste is becoming less about labels and more about the mix of passions and perspectives that help people find their people". So, the message — don't be afraid to embrace your niches, do the run club that doubles as a coffee tasting, find the people that love your specific brand of anime, but also remember to look for people who aren't your exact copy.

Three experiences to get you started:

Grandma-core

Getty Images

It's no secret that crafting, gardening and what are considered "slow activities" are good for our mood. In 2024, Anglia Ruskin University found that arts and crafts can be as beneficial to mental wellbeing as having a good job, and now these experiences are becoming a new way of socialising. Flower arranging, bingo nights, stitch and sips, or puzzle competitions, have all taken the train from old-fashioned to new-wave. It makes sense really, considering how aware we all are now about our mental health, that socialising would include these more mindful, deliberate experiences. Plus, doing an activity is always a good pretext for getting to know people, especially new friends.

Three experiences to get you started:

Wellness-maxxing

Getty Images

Again, no surprise. Health and wellness is now a $2 trillion global industry that seems to hit every feed, algorithm or publication. New trends are popping up every week in the world of fitness, eating and general health with saunas and cold plunges being one of the most recent booms – no doubt an evolution of the great wild swimming craze of 2022. You might have also noticed a rise in the wellness industry co-opting previously non-wellness things. Running clubs are using neon headbands and flashing lights and calling themselves an "alternative to night clubs," festivals are bringing music together with kayaking and hot yoga, and healthy eating cooking classes are ten a penny.

Three experiences to get you started:

Total immersion

Le Petit Chef

Immersive experiences became all the rage in the years post-Covid. Dazzling light shows, walk-through sets and virtual-reality were the next big thing for a boujee day out in London. However, it seemed to quickly dawn on people that paying £25+ to see an artists' work projected on the wall, or a movie exhibition that you can whizz through in 20 minutes, was no longer going to cut it.

So now, the best experiences say immersive – and mean it. From experiences that serve food to match the movie you're watching, to escape rooms that have you living your best horror movie life, this extra layer ensures what you're doing is worth the cash.

Three experiences to get you started:

Music without the club

Rosalia. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Trust us, clubbing isn't going anywhere, but according to Dazed, listening parties have taken a huge upswing in popularity this past year. Thanks to albums like culturally influential albums like Rosalía's Lux and Lily Allen's West End girl, Gen Z is going against the quick rewards of streaming and taking time to sit with an artist's full album, letting it wash over them in its entirety. Taking that a step further places, like Shai Space in London hosts intimate listening sessions for around 50 people at a time: “With no distractions, it’s easier to lose yourself in the sounds… It can feel like a healing respite from the chaos of London.”

Again, we're seeing things like music come together with the idea of mental wellness and slow living. People seem to want moments of pause more than ever, whether you're listening to classic music or Madeline.

Three experiences to get you started:

History comes back

Getty Images

Podcasts like The Rest is History show looking to the past can be so very, well, current. Whether that's deep diving a specific topic at an exhibit, going to a National Trust or listening you your favourite historian live, we're definitely not tiring of the backwards look. A personal recommendation, try the Cheltenham Literature Festival this year, no matter your vibe it's packed with interesting talks, workshops and interactive areas for all ages.

Three experiences to get you started:

