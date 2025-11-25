If you're a fan of When Gavin Met Stacey, you'll no doubt be familiar with Ruth Jones and her work on TV – but did you also know she's a fantastic author of novels?

So far, Jones has released four fictional books which have been extremely popular.

Read on for your guide to the books written by Ruth Jones and in which order you'd be best off reading them.

Ruth Jones books in order:

Never Greener (2018)

When Kate was 22, she had an affair with a married man, called Callum, and though it ended in heartbreak, Kate would go on to be a successful actress living in London with her lovely family. And while Callum also was happy in Scotland, a chance encounter between the pair changes everything. Should they risk everything for what could be?

Us Three (2020)

We all make a promise with someone to stay friends forever, but that can be a little tricky to stick to... Lana Judith and Catrin were best friends throughout primary school and were always there for each other, come what may. But an unexpected event shakes the group to the core and their future as a trio is now in doubt... can they recover what they once had before it's too late?

Love Untold (2022)

Grace is about to turn 90 and she absolutely doesn't want any fuss – the only thing she really desires is that her family's rift is healed. To do that, she must find her daughter Alys, the only person who can put things right, but she's been away for 30 years... with a lot left unsaid and too many wounds to mention, will Grace get her wish?

By Your Side (2025)

Linda Standish has been a friend to the friendless for over 30 years through her role at the council's Unclaimed Heirs Unit, and finally it's time for her to retire. But before she can, she takes on one final case about Levi Norman, a Welshman who made his home on a remote Scottish island before he died. Linda must track down his family to find out why he isolated himself and who from...

When Gavin Met Stacey: And Everything In Between (2025 - with James Corden)

Jones and collaborative partner James Corden recount the story of bringing Gavin & Stacey to the BBC, detailing its unlikely origins in an unassuming wedding which blended two very distinct families. The pair write in tandem, having a conversation with each other to bring together the creation – and subsequent endings – of one of the most popular sitcoms ever.

