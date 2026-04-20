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Jeremy Vine reveals why he wants Harry Potter legend to play his new murder mystery hero
Inspired by Agatha Christie, Jeremy Vine is reuniting readers with Sidmouth radio host/sleuth Edward Temmis.
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Published: Monday, 20 April 2026 at 5:00 pm
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