As the UK becomes captivated by the latest season of The Traitors, one Faithful is standing out for her cunning strategy: Harriet Tyce. Not only is Tyce a successful crime writer, but she’s also a former barrister – though her fellow Faithfuls and the Traitors themselves remain blissfully unaware.

Her sharp mind and calculated approach have made her a standout on the show, proving that her legal and writing skills translate perfectly to reality TV – and she's already caught one Traitor.

While viewers cheer for Harriet on screen, many are also turning to her novels off screen, eager to dive into the dark, twisty worlds she creates and to support their crime-solving hero.

Born and raised in Edinburgh, Harriet holds a Master’s in Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia and has published four gripping crime novels, with a fifth on the way. Her books have been praised for their clever plotting, so perfect for fans of suspense and thrillers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Harriet Tyce’s books, how to read them in order, and details on her newest release.

Harriet Tyce’s books in order

Blood Orange (2019)

Harriet Tyce released her debut novel in 2019, drawing on her own legal experience to craft a far wilder tale of fiction.

The story follows Alison, a woman who seemingly has it all: a doting husband, an adorable daughter, and a career on the rise. But Alison has just been handed her first murder case to defend, and beneath the perfect façade lies a life full of secrets. She drinks too much, neglects her family, and is having an affair with a colleague whose appetite for pushing boundaries may be more than she can handle.

When her client wants to plead guilty to stabbing her husband, Alison senses that something isn’t right. Meanwhile, someone is watching her… and they know all of her secrets. Can Alison save her client? Can she save herself?

The novel comes with a glowing recommendation from crime-writing extraordinaire Lisa Jewell, so you know it’s a gripping read from start to finish.

The Lies You Told (2020)

Sadie Roper gave up her high-flying career as a criminal barrister for marriage ten years ago, but now she’s back in London, ready to reclaim her career and determined to get her daughter into one of the city’s most prestigious schools. But as always, it’s not quite that simple.

The school is unwelcoming to newcomers, her daughter hasn’t made a single friend, and the other parents are as fiercely competitive as their children. Sadie quickly finds herself on the outside as she navigates the fraught politics of the school gate. Things take a turn when a high-profile case lands on her desk, and the queen of the school mums starts taking an unusual interest in her.

But in a world of ambition, secrets and rivalry, everything is not as it seems. Sadie may be keeping her friends close, but she doesn’t yet know that her enemies are closer still…

It Ends at Midnight (2022)

Tyce’s third novel takes us to Edinburgh, a city she knows all too well. Set in one of the poshest neighbourhoods, the story begins with a lavish New Year’s Eve party that ends in a gruesome double murder.

At the centre is Sylvie, a woman hiding a secret that could destroy both her relationship and her burgeoning legal career. When her friend Tess is diagnosed with cancer, she decides it’s time to make amends for past wrongs, and what better backdrop than an extravagant New Year’s Eve party for her dramatic confessions?

But as midnight approaches and the countdown begins, it becomes clear that one of the guests doesn’t want reconciliation. They want revenge.

And they want someone at this party to die.

Harriet Tyce on The Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

A Lesson in Cruelty (2024)

A novel recommended by bestselling authors Lucy Clarke and Lisa Jewell? Sign us up.

For her fourth novel, Tyce mixes things up with multiple narrators, through the three strangers Anna, Lucy and Marie.

Anna wants a fresh start after three long years behind bars. Lucy craves the attention of the only man she can't have, her alluring Oxford professor. Marie has spent too long as a recluse living by someone else's rules.

The three strangers are brought together through a dead body and an elaborate web of lies, causing them all to discover the cost of getting the life they desire so badly.

When is Harriet Tyce's new book released?

It will come as no surprise that Tyce’s stint on The Traitors is being followed up by a new book – and we’re not complaining in the slightest. Having penned some of the sharpest thrillers of recent years, and now living her own real-life murder mystery on reality TV with Claudia Winkleman, Tyce gives readers another must-read crime novel for 2026.

Witch Trial is set for release on 26th February. The story begins with the death of 18-year-old Christian Shaw, whose body is discovered in an Edinburgh park. The community is in shock, and that shock deepens when the police charge Christian’s best friends, Eliza Lawson and Isobel Smyth, with her murder. Two teenage girls accused of killing their classmate ignite a modern-day witch trial that captures the nation’s attention.

Called reluctantly for jury duty is Matthew Phillips, a respected heart surgeon. But as the trial unfolds – and the girls reveal a chilling defence no one expected – Matthew begins to question everything: the evidence, the motives, and even his own judgement.

A very different crime novel from Tyce’s previous work, Witch Trial explores not just the investigation, but the trial itself. It delves into social media, online bullying, stalking, and the ways public opinion can shape justice, making it a timely, tense read for 2026. Perfect for fans of 2025's hit show Adolescence.

