❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Medieval Prince Harry "would have killed" William, imagines Young James Bond author – as he compares King Charles to a murdered monarch
Singer, comedian, actor, author... not one to rest on his laurels, Charlie Higson's latest book is a joyful and irreverent romp through 1,000 colourful years of the British monarchy.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Tuesday, 18 November 2025 at 12:01 am
Authors
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad